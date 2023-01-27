Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 3,488,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,796,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

