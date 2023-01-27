Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 303,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,091. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

