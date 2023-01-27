Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,091. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

