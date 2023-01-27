Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 368,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,808. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

