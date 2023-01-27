Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.15. 234,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 94,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.22.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

