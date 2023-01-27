Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Shares Down 1.2%

Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Archon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

About Archon

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

