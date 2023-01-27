ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Down 14.8%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.

