Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.