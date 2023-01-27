Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.55.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.