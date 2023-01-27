Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,673. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.