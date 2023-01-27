Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,673. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
