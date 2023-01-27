Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.23 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.23 or 0.00039825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $79.17 million and $12,414.01 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00402236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.90 or 0.28225025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00582619 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.24143573 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $37,342.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

