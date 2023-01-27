Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

