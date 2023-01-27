Analyzing LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LadRx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Relay Therapeutics -17,136.40% -21.42% -18.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LadRx and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 65.57%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LadRx and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 805.57 -$363.87 million ($2.66) -7.59

LadRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LadRx beats Relay Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

(Get Rating)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.