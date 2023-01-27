Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $14.25

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,765,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,765,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

