Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 519

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.43).
AV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 535 ($6.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.69) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.98) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday.
Aviva Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 455.10 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,557.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
