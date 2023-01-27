Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

