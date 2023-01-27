Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.41. Anaergia shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 15,950 shares trading hands.

ANRGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

