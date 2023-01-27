Ampleforth Market Cap Hits $46.43 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $46.43 million and $1.42 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00400019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28078381 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00589281 BTC.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.
