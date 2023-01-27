Ampleforth Market Cap Hits $46.43 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $46.43 million and $1.42 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00400019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28078381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00589281 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.