Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Achieves $54.10 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00015335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00402284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.14 or 0.28237365 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00581351 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

