Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 560,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.