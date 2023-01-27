Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $101.98 million and $20,060.32 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04378424 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,509.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

