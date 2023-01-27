AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.9 %

ABC opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $131.03 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.