Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.38. 73,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,895. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

