American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.53. 258,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,830. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

