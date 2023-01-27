American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $420.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 71.84% and a net margin of 983.63%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

