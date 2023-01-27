American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. 7,181,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,211,301. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

