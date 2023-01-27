Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $93.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.70.

AEE stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

