Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $273,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.22. The company had a trading volume of 492,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,348. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $233.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

