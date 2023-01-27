Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 36,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 1,877,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,887,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

