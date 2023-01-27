Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

