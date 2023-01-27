Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

