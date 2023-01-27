Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $4.68 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 31,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,290. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.