Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,032 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,777,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,175,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,877. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.