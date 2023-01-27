AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AMC Networks by 27.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

