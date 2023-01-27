Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 6.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,493,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,890,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Amarin Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

