Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.67 on Friday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

