Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

AIMC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 300,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 216,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

