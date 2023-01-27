Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Up 0.4%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.89). Approximately 162,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 121,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.20 ($0.88).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.23. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million and a PE ratio of 446.88.

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

