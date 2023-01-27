Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $146.80 million and $3.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006637 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.