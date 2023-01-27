AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.80

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.24. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 345,016 shares traded.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
