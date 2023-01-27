AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.80

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.24. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 345,016 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 311,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 207,429 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 140,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

