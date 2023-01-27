Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.35. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 355.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.23%.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

