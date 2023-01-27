Allen Operations LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $11,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 58.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 226,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

