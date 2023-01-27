Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 66,363 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,363 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,152,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,605,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 650,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,217. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $104.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.