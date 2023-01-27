Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $670.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.