Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 3.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $205,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $17.42 on Friday, hitting $783.21. 211,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.34. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.