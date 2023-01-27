Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,894 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 148,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

