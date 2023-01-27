Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,564 shares of company stock valued at $24,479,624. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

