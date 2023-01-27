Allen Investment Management LLC Has $58.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.99. 1,346,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,688. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.