Allen Investment Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

