Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.62. The company had a trading volume of 541,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

