Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

DDOG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,439. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,529.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

